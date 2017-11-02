Carlos Correa received injections after injuring thumb in ALCS celebration

Carlos Correa was apparently playing through an injury during the World Series.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday, the day after the Houston Astros won the World Series, that Correa was receiving injections for a thumb injury sustained during the celebration of the team’s walk-off win in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

One thing I did not include in the Correa story: He revealed that he injured his right thumb in #Astros’ walkoff celebration in Game 2 ALCS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 2, 2017

Correa said he received numerous injections in thumb, revealing series of needle marks. Still had .866 OPS in playoffs and .817 OPS in WS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 2, 2017

Correa drove in both runs in that 2-1 victory over the Yankees, the first on a solo home run and the second on a walk-off RBI double. Despite the thumb injury, Correa batted .333 in the ALCS and then .276 with an .817 OPS in the World Series. He had a pair of three-hit games in the World Series, both of which included a home run. He knocked in five in the series over the Dodgers. At least the shortstop will have all offseason to recover and enjoy the company of his new fiancee.