Thursday, November 2, 2017

Carlos Correa received injections after injuring thumb in ALCS celebration

November 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa was apparently playing through an injury during the World Series.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday, the day after the Houston Astros won the World Series, that Correa was receiving injections for a thumb injury sustained during the celebration of the team’s walk-off win in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

Correa drove in both runs in that 2-1 victory over the Yankees, the first on a solo home run and the second on a walk-off RBI double. Despite the thumb injury, Correa batted .333 in the ALCS and then .276 with an .817 OPS in the World Series. He had a pair of three-hit games in the World Series, both of which included a home run. He knocked in five in the series over the Dodgers. At least the shortstop will have all offseason to recover and enjoy the company of his new fiancee.

