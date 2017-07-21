Report: Knicks open to trading Carmelo Anthony, picks for Kyrie Irving

That sound you hear just might be the sound of the Banana Boat pulling into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ driveway.

Ian Begley of ESPN reports on Friday that some within the New York Knicks organization are open to trading Carmelo Anthony and future first-rounders to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, who recently asked to be traded. Begley also adds that the Knicks are not willing to include Kristaps Porzingis in a potential deal for Irving at this point.

Of course, the Knicks have been trying like the devil to move the 10-time All-Star Anthony for many months now. For his part, Anthony seems willing to do whatever he can to force a trade to Houston, but recent indications were that he would waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland as well.

The Cavs are almost totally devoid of any sort of future assets, so getting first-round picks back from the Knicks would really sweeten the pot for them in an Irving trade on top of landing them LeBron James’ close friend Anthony.