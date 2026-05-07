Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors gets a new update

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and one is regarding veteran forward Draymond Green .

Green has a $27.7 million player option for next season, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him. On Thursday, ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel gave an update, saying Green’s chances of staying with Golden State are “50-50” while adding that Green’s contract could be a trade chip if he accepts it this summer.

Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors is ‘50-50,’ per @BrettSiegelNBA.



“Draymond Green’s player option, that’s really their only way to make a substantial upgrade to their roster in the season at $29 million… The one contract that could possibly be traded for value if you… https://t.co/oQeZYPbVGe pic.twitter.com/jp2NcwLMTQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2026

Green, 36, has spent his entire career with the Warriors since being selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Green averaged 8.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, but his value goes far beyond the box score.

At the same time, the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr are still discussing his future, but the latest updates stated that Kerr is increasingly likely to return as the coach for at least one more season.

The Warriors finished as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.