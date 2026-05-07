Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors gets a new update

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Draymond Green with his mouth open
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and one is regarding veteran forward Draymond Green.

Green has a $27.7 million player option for next season, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him. On Thursday, ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel gave an update, saying Green’s chances of staying with Golden State are “50-50” while adding that Green’s contract could be a trade chip if he accepts it this summer.

Green, 36, has spent his entire career with the Warriors since being selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Green averaged 8.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, but his value goes far beyond the box score.

At the same time, the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr are still discussing his future, but the latest updates stated that Kerr is increasingly likely to return as the coach for at least one more season.

The Warriors finished as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App