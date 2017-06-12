Ad Unit
Monday, June 12, 2017

Steve Kerr cries, cracks joke after Warriors win NBA Finals (Video)

June 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr ran the full gamut of emotions after his team won their second NBA title in three seasons.

Kerr was seen crying after the Warriors closed out Game 5 as his team celebrated around him.

Kerr had composed himself by the time the trophy was presented — enough to crack a great joke when asked by Doris Burke how he’d managed to keep all the talent on the team together and running smoothly.

Kerr loves to crack jokes, but the humor aside, he’s had a really difficult playoff. He missed all but six of the team’s playoff games due to back problems, and for him to come back and help coach his team to victory is surely an emotional moment for him.


