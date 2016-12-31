Nick Saban goes bananas after delay of game penalty

Alabama took a delay of game penalty during the third quarter of their Peach Bowl playoff game against Washington on Saturday, and Nick Saban went berserk on the sidelines because of it.

Bama had a 3rd and 20 and was already in a bad spot before the delay of game. That set them back an additional five yards and made it 3rd and 25. Here was Saban’s reaction:

Nick Saban: calm under pressure. pic.twitter.com/1oalhsHe58 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 31, 2016

Watch that blood pressure, Nick.