Adrian Peterson to visit Seahawks

There hasn’t been much buzz surrounding Adrian Peterson since free agency began, but the former NFL MVP will have a visit with a top NFC team.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Saturday night that Peterson is set to visit the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Josina Anderson says the visit will be on Sunday.

Peterson is a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings declined his expensive option for 2017. There have been some talks linking him to Oakland and Seattle, but most of that appeared to come from Peterson’s camp rather than the teams.

Seattle is taking a look at multiple backs, including Jamaal Charles, Latavius Murray and Eddie Lacy, so Peterson will have a lot of competition.

Working in Peterson’s favor is that he rushed for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015, but going against him is that he played just 1 game in 2014 and 3 games in 2016 because of multiple injuries. Peterson reportedly is seeking much more money than teams are willing to pay him.