Jerry Rice’s daughter Jaqui to try out for lingerie league team

Do the football genes run in the Rice family? The Los Angeles Temptation are hoping so.

Jaqui Rice, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, will be among the athletes trying out for the Temptation football team on Saturday.

The Temptation, which competes in the Legends Football League (formerly the Lingerie Football League), are hosting an open tryout on Saturday at the Ontario Motor Speedway, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles. A media relations representative tells Larry Brown Sports that Rice contacted the league about trying out.

LBS was told that the team typically invites 80-120 athletes to tryout and also hosts private workouts. That means 200-250 athletes will be vying for 20 contracts with the Temptation.

The Temptation are one of eight active U.S. teams in the LFL.

Jaqui, 29, is not the only one of Rice’s children to attempt a career in professional football. Jerry Rice Jr., who played college ball at UCLA and UNLV, has tried out for multiple NFL teams, and was recently cut by a CFL team.

If Rice were to make the team, she would be the league’s highest-profile athlete since Angela Rypien, the daughter of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, played for the Baltimore Crush. In 2015, Rice was also trying to make it as a singer.

Photo credit: LFLUS.com