Terry Bradshaw faces calls to retire after slip-up on Packers

Terry Bradshaw might want to take back something he said prior to the start of Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

Just before the start of the game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., 77-year-old Bradshaw was asked by fellow NFL on FOX analyst Howie Long about how the Packers should handle the absence of star pass rusher Micah Parsons

Bradshaw, however, appeared to be under the assumption that Parsons is not a Packer.

“If I’m [Jordan] Love, I’m going, ‘No [Micah] Parsons, ‘Yes!'” Bradshaw said with conviction.

"If I'm [Jordan] Love, I'm going, 'No [Micah] Parsons, yes!'" – Fox's Terry Bradshaw apparently forgetting they're both Packers pic.twitter.com/RLIUDqke3T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, several fans took the opportunity to express their desire to see Bradshaw call it a career.

Bradshaw may have been so excited about the crucial Packers-Bears showdown that he couldn’t organize his thoughts before sharing his take.

As a refresher, Parsons was traded by the Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay just before the start of the 2025 season in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and a couple of future draft picks. He is also done for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a devastating knee injury in a Week 15 Packers loss to the Denver Broncos.

The winner of this Packers-Bears matchup could very likely determine who ends up taking the NFC North title.