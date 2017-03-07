Pregnant Sam Ponder slams sexist Twitter trolls

ESPN host Sam Ponder responded to some of her Twitter trolls on Tuesday, and she did not hold back.

Ponder, who is 7 months pregnant with what will be her second child, sent this tweet on Tuesday:

Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I'm unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya. — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) March 8, 2017

Ponder has been in the news this week ever since SI’s Richard Deitsch reported that she was likely to take over for Chris Berman on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show.

Ponder is married to free agent quarterback Christian Ponder, and the two have a daughter together. The 31-year-old host made another reference to her pregnancy last week.

If ur ever in the mood to feel judged by strangers at dinner, just order a giant virgin margarita while 7 months pregnant. #momoftheyear — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) March 3, 2017

Ponder has every right to hit back at anyone criticizing her looks, but it takes a special kind of scum to criticize her looks while she’s pregnant. This response from Ponder was almost as strong as the time she went after the fake John Madden account.