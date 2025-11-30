Thom Brennaman drops a Nancy Pelosi line during Syracuse game

Thom Brennaman had a case of mistaken identity during Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Boston College.

Brennaman was on the call for The CW during the game at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. In the third quarter, the broadcast cut to a woman sitting in the stands wearing a Syracuse sweatshirt.

“I thought that was Nancy Pelosi for a minute,” said Brennaman. “I mean, it looks a little bit like her. I don’t know if Nancy Pelosi being from California is a Syracuse fan.”

Meanwhile, Brennaman’s broadcast partner Will Blackmon did his best to change the subject as quickly as possible. Here is the funny video.

Thom Brennaman: “I thought that was Nancy Pelosi for a minute."



A panicked Will Blackmon: “No comment.” pic.twitter.com/V03Yjf4kDP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2025

Brennaman, the former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, is in his second season of calling college football games for The CW. The gig marks his first major television job ever since being fired from his position with the Reds for using a homophobic slur on the air back in 2020.

Boston College went on to win Saturday’s game over Syracuse by a lopsided final score of 34-12. Meanwhile, the matchup between those two teams always seems to bring something out of Brennaman, who also had a great viral moment while calling a Boston College-Syracuse game in 2024.