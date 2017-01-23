Ad Unit
Stan Wawrinka, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in confrontation at set change

by Larry Brown

Stan Wawrinka Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga got into a heated confrontation in French during the break after the first set of their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Wawrinka won the set 7-6 in a tiebreak and said something to Tsonga when the two were seated in their areas between sets. The exchange was in French and seemed to be along the lines of a “what are you looking at?” type of thing.

The two 31-year-olds met seven times prior to this match, with Wawrinka holding a 4-3 head-to-head lead.


