Stan Wawrinka, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in confrontation at set change

Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga got into a heated confrontation in French during the break after the first set of their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Wawrinka won the set 7-6 in a tiebreak and said something to Tsonga when the two were seated in their areas between sets. The exchange was in French and seemed to be along the lines of a “what are you looking at?” type of thing.

The QF pressure seems to be getting to 🇫🇷@tsonga7 & 🇨🇭@stanwawrinka! They had a heated exchange at the break

https://t.co/d8IJJvP92V — #7TENNIS (@7tennis) January 24, 2017

The two 31-year-olds met seven times prior to this match, with Wawrinka holding a 4-3 head-to-head lead.