Fans noticed the same thing about Angel Reese while she watched her brother play in an NBA game

There are two NBA teams that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has a special interest in. One is the Orlando Magic, who have her boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr., on the roster. The other is the Washington Wizards, who signed her brother, Julian Reese, to a two-way contract in February.

The former LSU Tigers star got to catch both teams on the same night on Tuesday, as the Magic hosted the Wizards at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

Although Carter did not see action due to an ankle injury, Angel was still able to enjoy watching the game, with Julian making his second career start in the NBA. Wearing a Wizards jersey, Angel was shown on the broadcast during a break in the contest.

Angel Reese is court-side watching her brother Juju Reese in his 2nd career NBA game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xPhBstc9R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2026

Fans on social media, however, couldn’t help but notice her checking her phone instead of having her eyes on the court.

Looks like she’s watching her phone, not her brother — Market Participant (@amktparticipant) March 4, 2026

You mean she's watching her phone. — MLMX (@mlmx_sol) March 4, 2026

Someone said she's watching her phone 😭 — Ivan (@UTDIvan_) March 4, 2026

She was watching her phone, not her brother. — OneNutMIA (@OneNutMIA) March 4, 2026

Watching via stream East on her phone? — Guy Broman (@TheGuyBroman) March 4, 2026

Then again, in this day and age, hardly anyone can sit through an entire TV episode without checking their phone.

As for the game itself, Julian scored an efficient 9 points in 33 minutes of floor duty, shooting 4/6 from the floor while adding 8 rebounds and 3 assists in a 126-109 loss. That was also a much more improved showing by Julian than in his NBA debut on Monday, when he only had 2 points in 28 minutes in a 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards simply are far from being a serious playoff contender, so developing young talents like Julian feels like a bigger priority at the moment for Washington.