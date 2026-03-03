Larry Brown Sports

Former MLB All-Star facing 162-game suspension

Jurickson Profar in the dugout
May 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A former MLB All-Star is facing a 162-game suspension for the second positive PED test of his career.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is in danger of being suspended for the entire 2026 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. This would mark the second positive test of Profar’s career.

This is the second time in less than a year Profar has tested positive. He did so last March as well and had to serve an 80-game suspension. At the time, he said he had not intentionally cheated, and that he had too much of a “deep love and respect for this game” to do so.

The Braves signed Profar to a three-year contract last season after his late-career resurgence with the San Diego Padres. He hit .245 with 14 home runs last season after returning from his suspension.

It is fair to question whether the 33-year-old will have much of a career left if he gets a second PED suspension. He would be eligible to return in 2027, but at age 34 after a year off, he might have a hard time finding a job even before taking two positive PED tests into account.

