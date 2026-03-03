Former MLB All-Star facing 162-game suspension

A former MLB All-Star is facing a 162-game suspension for the second positive PED test of his career.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is in danger of being suspended for the entire 2026 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. This would mark the second positive test of Profar’s career.

BREAKING: Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time, sources told ESPN. News free at ESPN: https://t.co/Od2Cht2QUO — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2026

This is the second time in less than a year Profar has tested positive. He did so last March as well and had to serve an 80-game suspension. At the time, he said he had not intentionally cheated, and that he had too much of a “deep love and respect for this game” to do so.

The Braves signed Profar to a three-year contract last season after his late-career resurgence with the San Diego Padres. He hit .245 with 14 home runs last season after returning from his suspension.

It is fair to question whether the 33-year-old will have much of a career left if he gets a second PED suspension. He would be eligible to return in 2027, but at age 34 after a year off, he might have a hard time finding a job even before taking two positive PED tests into account.