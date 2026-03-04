Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero causing problems for Raiders

Tom Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero has accompanied him to the Las Vegas Raiders, and is causing some tension within the organization.

Guerrero’s official title with the Raiders is wellness coordinator, but he is seen as a direct pipeline to Brady, who is not around the organization all the time. Guerrero’s presence has “frustrated” many Raiders players and coaches, including Maxx Crosby, according to Mike Silver of The Athletic.

Guerrero is known to inform players of impending transactions and has even suggested to staff members that their jobs might be at risk if they do not follow his instructions. That is said to be one of a number of factors to cause serious trust issues within the organization.

This is not the first time Guerrero has caused some friction, as his role with the New England Patriots was a source of controversy at times. There were reports that Guerrero and Bill Belichick had friction at one point, with Guerrero accused of giving players advice that was contrary to what Patriots coaches wanted them to do.

Brady has always stayed loyal to Guerrero, and the two developed the now-famous “TB12 Method” together. It is easy to see why the Raiders would view him as Brady’s eyes and ears around the building, and why that could erode trust and create suspicion within the organization. Ultimately, Brady has never left Guerrero’s corner, and he probably isn’t about to now.