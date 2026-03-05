Bills give Josh Allen a new WR in trade with Bears

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason needing to find a new wide receiver for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

On Thursday, that became a reality. The Bills have agreed to acquire Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade for draft pick compensation. The trade will be official once the new league year begins.

Sources: The #Bears are trading veteran WR DJ Moore to the #Bills, landing Josh Allen another weapon. It’s a mid-round pick compensation going back. pic.twitter.com/vtFCiXhsbs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2026

Here are the full details of the trade, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Bills get: DJ Moore and 2026 5th-round pick

Bears get: 2026 2nd round pick

Moore was traded to the Bears by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 offseason in the move that saw Carolina land the No. 1 pick, which ended up being quarterback Bryce Young.

Now, Moore goes to Buffalo, and he reunites with new Bills head coach Joe Brady, who was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 before becoming the Buffalo QBs coach.

One of Moore’s best seasons came in 2021, when he caught 93 passes for 1,157 yards with four touchdowns while Brady was the play-caller in Carolina.

The Bills finished 12-5 this past season but lost to the Denver Broncos 33-30 in the divisional round in overtime.

However, finding a true WR1 was a priority for Buffalo as Khalil Shakir led the team with 72 catches and 719 yards. Tight end Dalton Kincaid was the only other player to record more than 500 yards receiving.

Moore is coming off a down year with just 682 yards and 50 catches (both career lows), but he should see a ton of targets from Allen in the new-look offense in Buffalo.