Report names 1 AFC team expected to trade for Derek Carr

Derek Carr could be going from one bottom-feeding NFL franchise to another.

Carr made headlines last week when news broke that the veteran quarterback . The 34-year-old had announced his retirement before the start of the 2025 season after he was diagnosed with a serious shoulder injury.

According to a report published Monday by NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry, the New Orleans Saints, who still hold Carr’s rights, are “very happy” with his successor, Tyler Shough. With the Saints already having moved on, New Orleans is reportedly expected to trade Carr to the New York Jets.

A previous report linked . Berry stated that he “did not hear that at all” and doubled down on his understanding that the Jets are the ones keen on acquiring Carr.

News of early last month. He later laid out that he would only return if he felt completely healthy and that the team he would play for had “a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

The Jets don’t exactly fit into Carr’s criteria, as they were the furthest thing from a Super Bowl contender last season. New York finished with a 3-14 record, tied with three other teams for the worst record in the NFL. The Jets also dealt away All-Pro defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Carr, however, may need to lower his standards, given that Super Bowl contenders aren’t usually in the market for aging quarterbacks coming off a serious shoulder injury.