Caitlin Clark hijacks Sophie Cunningham’s ‘cutie’ post with a hilarious question

By most accounts, Caitlin Clark is an awesome teammate. She can also be a bit of a troll, but in a fun way.

Take, for example, her comment on fellow Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s social media post on Instagram on Monday.

Cunningham shared some snapshots to sum up her February experience, captioning it with “Feb, you were a cutie.”

Meanwhile, Clark stole some of the spotlight with a comment that was totally unrelated to what Cunningham was sharing.

“Do u play basketball,” the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar wrote.

Clark’s comment has garnered over 1,600 likes at the time of this writing, with many more replying to it.

Or maybe, Clark was just missing competing alongside Cunningham, as the WNBA remains in the offseason. The league is also facing a possible lockout in 2026, as the WNBPA and league representatives have yet to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Both Clark and Cunningham were unable to finish the 2025 season on the Fever’s active roster due to injuries, but they appear to be ready to give it a go once the new season comes around, with Indiana looking to sustain the improvement it has shown since Clark arrived in the league in 2024.

After winning 20 games in 2024, the Fever went 24-20 in 2025 despite missing Clark and Cunningham for many games.