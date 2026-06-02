Angels outfielder pulls off insanely improbable grand slam feat

The baseball gods have been smiling at Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jose Siri over the past couple of game days.

Siri was a grand slam magnet in back-to-back games for the Angels against two different opponents. The first instance was on the defensive end against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays .

The Dominican was playing left field with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 3rd inning at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla. Rays batter Taylor Walls hooked a first-pitch fastball toward the pole in left field.

Siri stole a grand slam away from Walls, holding the Angels’ deficit to 3-1.

Jose Siri robs a GRAND SLAM against his former club 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NLpzKFiFcG — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

More importantly, Siri saved a platter of chicken tenders from being flung into the air by a baseball put in play.

Jose Siri saved the buffet, and also a grand slam. Some heroes don’t wear capes. pic.twitter.com/LpHn93MYWq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2026

A day later, Siri was the one at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 3rd inning against the Colorado Rockies . He took Kyle Freeland ’s 1-0 pitch deep to left field for a grand slam that went well over the fence at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Jose Siri go-ahead grand slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/WDkYnadHzi — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2026

Thankfully, no chicken tenders were harmed by Siri’s big fly, which gave the Angels a 5-2 lead.

One has to wonder how many times a player has robbed someone of a grand slam in one game, then hit one of his own the following day. If it’s ever happened before, the number of instances definitely isn’t very high.

Despite Siri’s heroics, the Angels lost both contests. The Rays beat them 5-2, while the Rockies came roaring back to win a 9-8 barnburner. Those final scores would have looked a lot worse for Anaheim had Siri not worked his grand slam magic.