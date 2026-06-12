Aroldis Chapman wants an apology from Brian Cashman

Aroldis Chapman has not forgotten about the events of 2022.

The Boston Red Sox reliever Chapman spoke this week with Enrique Rojas of ESPN. During the interview, Chapman discussed the possibility of being dealt away by the plummeting 27-39 Red Sox ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

Chapman was also asked about the potential of a reunion with the New York Yankees . The lefty flamethrower replied that he would need an apology from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman if that were ever to happen.

“What happened, happened,” Chapman said, according to a rough translation. “If something like [a trade back to the Yankees] were to happen, I believe someone from this organization should apologize first.”

Chapman was then asked if he was referring to Cashman and said in response, “Yes.”

The 38-year-old Chapman pitched for the Yankees in 2016 and again from 2017-22. But his time in New York ended on acrimonious terms as Chapman was left off the playoff roster in 2022 due to insubordination. Chapman allegedly missed a mandatory team workout (after a subpar regular season in which Chapman had a stint on the injured list due to a bizarre tattoo-related infection), and Cashman ended up publicly calling out Chapman in the media while explaining the situation.

Brian Cashman on doubting if Aroldis Chapman was all in this season for the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/wzwXwezYlJ — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 9, 2022

These days, Chapman has been lights out for the Red Sox, posting a 0.46 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 13 saves in 20 total appearances. Meanwhile, the Yankees are weak in the bullpen with Devin Williams having exited in free agency and the likes of David Bednar (3.90 ERA) and Camilo Doval (5.47 ERA) having looked far from unhittable. But Chapman, even if he does not possess a no-trade clause, will be insisting on an apology from Cashman if a reunion with New York were ever to happen.