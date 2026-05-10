Chipper Jones had a heartfelt message following the death of Bobby Cox

Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones has spoken out to commemorate the life of his longtime manager, Bobby Cox.

Cox, a legendary figure who managed the Braves from 1990 to 2010, died on Saturday at the age of 84. Jones’ 19-season career with Atlanta almost perfectly aligned with Cox, with only Jones’ final two years being under a different skipper.

The two developed a loving bond on and off the field, which Jones tried to put into words on Saturday night through a heartfelt post in remembrance of Cox.

“Haven’t posted on social in quite some time but can’t stay quiet in this time of loss,” Jones posted on X. “I’m struggling to tell all what Bobby Cox meant to me and so many others in Braves Country.

“He was the leader of men and a second father to so many Atlanta Braves thru the yrs. I’m so sad today, but as I sit here watching my two youngest boys play in their championship games on the day he passed, I can’t help but shout the same things he did from the corner of the dugout. ‘Come on kid, u got this!’

“We are gonna miss him so much, but his legacy is forever cemented with the success of this franchise for the last 35+ yrs. He started it as GM, continued as manager, and passing the torch to others, the Atlanta Braves will continue to be force that Bobby Cox always wanted us to be. We love you Skipper. You were our rock. I love you more than words can express.

“My boys won both of their games…..Bobby had a hand, I have no doubt!”

Cox was known to be one of the most passionate and fiery managers MLB has ever seen. He had far and away the most ejections of any manager to ever grace the majors with 162 — a record that will likely stand the test of time.

Jones thrived under Cox’s tutelage, developing into an MVP award winner and an 8-time All-Star. The two won a World Series together during Jones’ rookie season in 1995.

Jones saw Cox as his second father, and he was far from the only Braves superstar to feel the same way.

Cox suffered a stroke in 2019, but was able to make a few appearances at Truist Park over the last couple of years. He was most recently in the stadium in August 2025 as the franchise celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 1995 World Series team.