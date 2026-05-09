Andruw Jones had the most heartbreaking reaction to Bobby Cox’s death

Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones paid an emotional tribute to his former manager Bobby Cox after Cox died on Saturday.

Jones spent 12 seasons playing for the Braves, all of them with Cox at the helm. As such, the Hall of Fame outfielder paid tribute to his former manager with a heartbreaking reaction.

“RIP my second Father,” Jones wrote on X.

RIP my second Father 🙏🏾 https://t.co/nPl75TlIPL — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) May 9, 2026

Jones signed with the Braves at age 16 and was just 19 years old when he debuted in the Major Leagues in 1996. Cox was unquestionably a key transformative figure in his life.

Jones, of course, went on to have a Hall of Fame career. He hit 434 career home runs and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders to ever play the game. Cox presumably had a hand in those accomplishments, and Jones would be the first to say so.

Cox died on Saturday at the age of 84. He is regarded as the best manager in Braves history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his own right in 2014.