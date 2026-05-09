Legendary manager Bobby Cox dies at 84

Bobby Cox, regarded as one of the best managers in baseball history, has died at the age of 84.

The Atlanta Braves announced Cox’s death on Saturday. No details were released on the cause of his death, with the Braves simply sending condolences to his wife Pam, his children, and his grandchildren.

Cox suffered a stroke in 2019, but still made the occasional public appearance in the last few years of his life.

Cox won 2,504 career games as a manager, ranking fourth all-time. He guided teams to the playoffs 16 times and managed a 100-win team on six occasions. He was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, four years after he retired from managing in 2010.

Cox is chiefly remembered for his time with the Braves, though he also had a sucecssful tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982 to 1985. He was also the Braves’ general manager from 1985 to 1990, at which point he fired then-manager Russ Nixon and took over the job himself. He went on to manage the Braves to a World Series in 1995, and guided the team to a remarkable 11 consecutive NL East titles from 1995 to 2005.

For all his accolades, Cox is perhaps best-remembered for his MLB-record 158 ejections. That does not even count three additional playoff ejections.