Look: Big Papi has his TV IFB earpiece iced out with jewels

David Ortiz is a big time swag king and loves to show off with jewelry. He has so much style that he even ices out his earpiece when appearing on TV.

Viewers who watch Big Papi on FOX’s MLB coverage will likely notice that his TV earpiece (Interruptible foldback – IFB) is as shiny as his earrings. That’s because they are jeweled.

Why is big papi’s in ears iced out 💀 pic.twitter.com/CSyh0Tt7JN — Wyatt Robledo (@WRobleeds) October 8, 2021

Between the earrings, jeweled IFB, and hair product, Ortiz’s head is as shiny as it gets.

What other TV personalities could also pull off the iced out earpiece look? Not many of them.