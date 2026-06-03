Freddie Freeman had the most hilarious reaction to Mike Soroka’s pickoff attempt

Freddie Freeman couldn’t believe what his former teammate tried to do during Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

At 36 years old, Freeman no longer has the wheels he used to have on the basepaths. But Diamondbacks starter (and Freeman’s former teammate) Mike Soroka was not going to let Freeman’s age stop him from trying to pick off the former National League Most Valuable Player in the fifth inning.

That attempt drew a confused look from Freeman, whose facial reaction to Soroka’s unexpected move summed it all up.

Freddie Freeman couldn't believe that his former teammate Michael Soroka was trying to pick him off 😭 pic.twitter.com/5ZC6R0D2t9 — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

Freeman only has 106 stolen bases in his career in the big leagues, which started way back in 2010. He only stole a base six times in 2025 and only twice so far in the 2026 campaign, making Soroka’s tactic even more surprising.

In addition, Freeman is one of the slowest players in 2026, placing just in the seventh percentile in terms of sprint speed, according to Baseball Savant.

What was less shocking was Freeman’s mastery with the bat against Arizona, as he went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs in a 6-5 win. He helped set the tone early when he lifted a 2-run home run off Soroka in the first inning.

So far in 2026, Freeman is hitting .274/.360/.475 with 9 home runs and 32 RBIs.

As for the Dodgers, they improved to 39-22, as they head to the third game of this series against the Arizona.