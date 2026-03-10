Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cal Raleigh addresses WBC handshake moment with Randy Arozarena

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the middle of his home run trot
Sep 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) runs out a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA defeated Mexico 5-3 on Monday night in a thrilling World Baseball Classic game, but all of the headlines were regarding Seattle Mariners teammates Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena.

Raleigh, who is on Team USA, refused to shake Arozarena’s hand when he stepped into the batter’s box. After the game, Arozarena went on a rant regarding Raleigh refusing the handshake, and now the Mariners catcher has addressed the incident and has reached out to Arozarena and Seattle manager Dan Wilson.

Raleigh also issued a response to Arozarena’s comments from Monday night, and he doesn’t seem concerned about it one bit.

“Emotions are running high. There’s no beef here. Like I said, there’s no story to me. I’m not taking this as a big deal, and I don’t think he is either,” Raleigh said, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Here’s a video of the incident from Monday night.

Arozarena joined the Mariners in 2024 after he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, but Raleigh insists there is nothing behind the decision. Rather, the Team USA catcher said it “doesn’t matter” who was on the other side.

“I have a responsibility to my teammates and the country to be focused and locked in. And like I said, there’s no harm or no bad blood. There’s nothing behind it. It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” Raleigh said, via Daniel Kramer.

There is a scenario where these two teams play again in the World Baseball Classic, and it will be interesting to see if Raleigh turns him down again or not.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App