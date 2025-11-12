Dodgers reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series despite having a very rickety bullpen. Now they may be taking a big swing on the free agent market to address just that.

The Dodgers are looking to add at least one high-leverage righty reliever, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Ardaya notes that one such target will be New York Yankees right-hander Devin Williams, who is said to have mutual interest with the Dodgers right now.

Williams, 31, is a two-time All-Star as well as a former NL Rookie of the Year. He has a sparkling career ERA of 2.45 but had a down year in 2025, going 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA. Williams also got demoted at one point from the Yankees’ closer role and had many New York fans up in arms about his poor performances.

But that now means that the Dodgers (or another interested team) could potentially get Williams at a discount this winter. While there are other strong righty relief options available on the market, including Edwin Diaz, Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, and Ryan Helsley, it appears that Williams may fit the sweet spot for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers already spent heavily on their bullpen (amongst other areas) last offseason, signing Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal and also inking Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million contract. But both those signings were big flops, particularly Scott, who led the majors with 10 blown saves and was routinely booed by the Dodgers’ own fans.

Williams is admittedly a bit volatile, both in terms of performance and even temperament. But the Dodgers were already in the mix to trade for Williams last winter (before the Milwaukee Brewers ultimately sent Williams to the Yankees) and could be rekindling their pursuit of him again.