Jarren Duran has another altercation with a fan

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran got into a verbal altercation with a fan on Saturday, and not for the first time.

Reports suggested that Duran had to be pulled down the stairs and into the dugout during a confrontation with a fan during the eighth inning of Saturday’s win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. While Duran said after the game that “nothing happened,” interim manager Chad Tracy admitted that a fan was “chirping” at Duran and that Red Sox players stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Jarren Duran seemed to verbally go at a fan in the eighth inning today.



"Nothing happened," Duran said.



Chad Tracy: Fan was "chirping." "We grabbed [Duran] and got him down" the stairs.



Willson Contreras: "[Duran] was yelling, so I grabbed him" to try to diffuse situation. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 27, 2026

Duran has a long history of getting into altercations with fans. On one occasion, the fan he confronted clearly crossed a line, but he seems to let more run-of-the-mill heckling get into his head as well. On one occasion, the language he used toward one fan actually got him suspended.

Duran is in the midst of a rough season for the Red Sox. He entered play hitting just .201 with 12 home runs on the year.

The Red Sox won Saturday’s game 4-1. Duran went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the victory.