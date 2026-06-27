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Jarren Duran has another altercation with a fan

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Jarren Duran holding a bat
Jun 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) walks up to the plate during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran got into a verbal altercation with a fan on Saturday, and not for the first time.

Reports suggested that Duran had to be pulled down the stairs and into the dugout during a confrontation with a fan during the eighth inning of Saturday’s win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. While Duran said after the game that “nothing happened,” interim manager Chad Tracy admitted that a fan was “chirping” at Duran and that Red Sox players stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Duran has a long history of getting into altercations with fans. On one occasion, the fan he confronted clearly crossed a line, but he seems to let more run-of-the-mill heckling get into his head as well. On one occasion, the language he used toward one fan actually got him suspended.

Duran is in the midst of a rough season for the Red Sox. He entered play hitting just .201 with 12 home runs on the year.

The Red Sox won Saturday’s game 4-1. Duran went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the victory.

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