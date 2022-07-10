Joc Pederson has major update on controversial fantasy football league

Joc Pederson made a big announcement Saturday about the infamous fantasy football league that resulted in a spat between himself and Tommy Pham.

Pham served a three-game suspension in May for slapping Pederson over accusations that Pederson cheated in the fantasy league (video here). Pederson was accused by Pham of stashing a player on the injured list when that player was listed as out, and then picking up a player in the meantime. The league used ESPN, whose fantasy football rules allowed Pederson to do this. Pham contested that their own league’s rule didn’t allow for that possibility, but it looks like any future fantasy league will be using a different site.

Pederson tweeted that he would be moving his fantasy league to a new platform.

“We take fantasy football seriously around here,” Pederson wrote. “That’s why my friends and I are moving our leagues to @Fantrax.”

That seems like a sponsorship post, but it’s fitting nonetheless.

After the seemingly unending drama surrounding the fantasy league, Pederson likely had plenty of fantasy sports sites as potential suitors to host the league.

Pham ended up dropping out of the league and later placed blame on Mike Trout, the league’s commissioner, for not enforcing league rules. As the commissioner, Trout was responsible for making sure all rules were followed. Despite his suspension, Pham didn’t seem to learn any lessons from the feud.

It will be interesting to see if Trout will stay on as commissioner for the upcoming season, and if the league’s reigning champion will participate. What’s almost a certainty is that Pham will not be joining them.