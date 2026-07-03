Juan Soto gets the weirdest pitch clock violation of the MLB season

Juan Soto got Frank Dux’d during Friday’s game.

The New York Mets star Soto was up to bat on Friday against the Atlanta Braves . It was just the first inning at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. when things got a little weird.

Soto took a ball from Atlanta pitcher Grant Holmes . But Braves catcher Drake Baldwin still attempted (unsuccessfully) to frame the low pitch.

As Baldwin did so, dirt from his glove kicked up towards Soto’s face. The errant debris made its way into Soto’s eyes and sinuses, leaving the four-time All-Star momentarily stunned.

Soto was not ready and alert to the pitcher within his allotted time as a result. Nevertheless, home plate umpire Malachi Moore went by the letter of the law and called Soto for a pitch clock violation. Here is the strange video.

Juan Soto was charged with a pitch clock violation after Braves catcher Drake Baldwin launched dirt in his eye pic.twitter.com/9NOxf98u9F — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2026

The former batting champion Soto would end up striking out just two pitches later. Though Soto is no stranger to pitch timer violations, that might be the oddest one we have seen in any game since the rule was first implemented by Major League Baseball in 2023.