Justin Steele was left in tears by a young fan’s letter

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele couldn’t help but be emotional over a letter sent to him by a young fan.

Steele, who has yet to see action in the 2026 MLB season, recently shared photos of the letter from Tommy Lynch of Orland Park.

In his post, Steele admitted being moved by what Lynch conveyed.

“Be right back. Crying. Cubs fans are the absolute best,” Steele wrote in the post.

The young Cubs fan stated that he was not after Steele’s autograph and simply wanted to wish the injured pitcher to feel better.

“I have been a die hard Cubs fan since the moment I was born. I watch the Cubs all the time and it is much more exciting when you are pitching,” wrote Lynch.

Here is the complete view of Lynch’s letter.

Be right back. Crying.



Cubs fans are the absolute best pic.twitter.com/uz547JG0nB — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) July 6, 2026

The left-handed Steele has not pitched since April 2025. He underwent surgery to repair a ulnar collateral ligament injury in his elbow and appeared on track to see action early in the 2026 campaign. However, he suffered a setback in April, sustaining a flexor strain that further pushed back his return timeline.

Steele is also just one of the injured players in the Cubs’ banged-up pitching staff, along with the likes of Edward Cabrera and Jameson Taillon .

An All-Star in 2023, the 30-year-old Steele has a career record of 32-22 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.214 WHIP in 102 appearances (91 starts).