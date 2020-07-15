Dodgers approaching 2020 season with ‘Last Dance’ mentality

Many key Los Angeles Dodgers will be free agents after the 2020 campaign, and the team appears to be approaching the season with a 1997-98 Chicago Bulls-type mindset.

Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez told reporters Wednesday that there has been acknowledgement among players that 2020 could be their “Last Dance” to win a World Series together in LA, per David Vassegh of AM 570.

Despite winning seven straight division titles and back-to-back pennants in 2017 and 2018, the Dodgers still have yet to capture that elusive World Series title with their current core. Hernandez, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Alex Wood, and newcomer Mookie Betts are among the Dodgers who will be due for free agency after the shortened season.

Other players on the team also seem to be preparing to go for broke in 2020, and this definitely has the makings of the final opportunity for the Dodgers to capitalize on a closing championship window.