Mets hit so many home runs they ran out of fireworks

The New York Mets finally snapped their losing streak on Tuesday night, and they did so in such dramatic fashion that they ran out of pyrotechnics.

The Mets hit six home runs as a team in their 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez belted two homers each to help the Mets win just their second game in their last 13 tries.

When a Mets player hits a home run at Citi Field, there is usually a brief fireworks display. The team apparently was not prepared for six homers, however, which led to a message being shown on the stadium video board that read “NO MORE PYRO.”

“Due to too many Mets home runs, we have unfortunately run out of fireworks for the night. We apologized for the inconvenience,” the message read.

After the Mets’ 6th homer of the night, Citi Field announced they’ve run out of fireworks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oDXVUWLHnE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 13, 2025

That was a welcome announcement for Mets fans given how poorly the team has played lately.

The Mets have fallen to five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, but they are third in the Wild Card hunt. They played so well prior to their recent skid that their playoff hopes are still very much alive.

With all the problems the Mets have had recently, running out of fireworks because they hit too many home runs was a welcome issue for the team.