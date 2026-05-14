MLB completely blew replay review in Tigers-Mets game

Major League Baseball made an inexplicable decision on a replay review in Thursday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets .

Tigers second baseman Gage Workman tried to take third on a bloop single in the top of the fourth inning of Thursday’s game at Citi Field in New York, N.Y. Initially, he was ruled out by third base umpire Junior Valentine on a close play.

The Tigers challenged, and replays certainly made it look like Workman’s hand made it to third base before he was tagged by Mets third baseman Brett Baty . The league’s replay center saw it differently, and after a lengthy review, the out call was allowed to stand.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch was incensed and ejected from the game for arguing.

A.J. Hinch just got tossed arguing an out call at third base after the play was upheld pic.twitter.com/drm2WCom99 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2026

The video does seem to conclusively show that Workman’s hand reached the base while there was still daylight between Baty’s glove and the player. Both TV broadcasts expected the call to be overturned, but replay saw it differently.

MLB’s replay system requires clear and convincing evidence to overturn the call on the field. Sometimes they stand by the original call, even when that evidence seems to exist. This was one of those times.