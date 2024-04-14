New Jersey HS baseball team uses awesome hidden-ball trick to win game

A New Jersey high school team managed to win a game this weekend by using some clever sleight of hand.

Delsea Regional High School (located in Frankinville, N.J.) won their game Saturday against nearby Audubon High School in extremely cheeky fashion. Nursing a 4-3 lead with two outs and two runners on during the seventh and final inning, Delsea pitcher George Starr stepped off to check the runner on second base. He didn’t actually throw the ball though but made a convincing throwing motion that completely fooled the runner. With some help from his middle infielders too in creating the impression that the ball had sailed into center field, Starr was able to get the tag-out to end the game as the runner attempted to advance to third.

Check out the awesome video (via the BFA Sports livestream of the game).

What a perfectly-executed hidden-ball trick. Not only was that a picturesque fake throw from Starr, but it was also a fantastic sell job from the infielders in diving and emphatically pointing towards the outfield as well. Give that entire team an Academy Award (or at least have them join the drama club once baseball season ends).

There have been some pretty great hidden-ball tricks in high school baseball over the years (including one that even helped to win a state championship). But the total team effort from Delsea there has to stand in a class of its own.