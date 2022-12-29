Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million.

Segura, 32, has made two All-Star appearances in his career and hit .277 in 98 appearances for the Phillies last season. He also started 17 games for Philadelphia in the playoffs, all at second base.

The Phillies are in a good spot in the middle infield after bringing in Trea Turner on a gigantor of a deal this winter. But Segura is a nice consolation prize for a Marlins team that just missed on another notable infield target.