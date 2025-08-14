Phillies give up embarrassing Little League home run to Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies produced a sequence on Wednesday night that was fitting of the Benny Hill music.

During Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Phillies humiliated themselves by giving up a Little League homer. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Reds shortstop Noelvi Marte was up at the plate against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez with a runner on second base and two outs.

Marte broke his bat and hit a bloop single to right field, scoring teammate Austin Hays (who was the runner on). Hays was able to score as the throw from left field was a little too high and skipped off the catcher’s glove.

Then Marte, who had taken second base on the throw home, decided to go for third after the ball squirted away. Sanchez, who was backing up the plate at the time, fired to third base to try to gun down Marte … only for his throw to sail into left field. That allowed Marte to waltz home for the inside-the-park home run.

Here is the video.

The @Reds create some serious chaos on the basepaths!



Noelvi Marte comes all the way around to score pic.twitter.com/AxuovN087p — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2025

It definitely was not the Phillies’ day as that slapstick sequence gave the Reds a 4-0 lead (they would eventually win the game by an 8-0 final score). It also marked one of the worst starts of the season for the All-Star pitcher Sanchez, who was tagged for four runs on seven hits as he took just his fourth loss of the year.

Little League home runs still do happen from time to time in the big leagues. On the bright side for the Phillies, at least they did not lose a game on a Little League home run like another MLB team did earlier this season.