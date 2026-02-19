Larry Brown Sports

Brewers sign manager Pat Murphy to a contract extension

Pat Murphy looking on during a game
Jul 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (21) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Pat Murphy led the Milwaukee Brewers to an MLB-best 97 wins in the 2025 season.

The Brewers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLCS, but there are still high hopes even after trading away pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

With spring training in progress and the first game approaching, the Brewers have signed Murphy to a new three-year contract extension, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 2025 season was full of promise for Milwaukee, but having to face the Dodgers was a tough draw for any team.

Murphy’s first two seasons in Milwaukee have resulted in a combined 190-134 record with two NL Central division titles. Murphy’s only other managerial experience in the MLB was in 2015, when he went 42-54 as the interim manager for the San Diego Padres after Andy Green was fired.

Murphy has been in Milwaukee since 2016, and he was the bench coach under Craig Counsell. When Counsell surprisingly left for the Chicago Cubs job, Murphy was promoted, and so far, it has worked out well for both sides.

Murphy was set to enter 2026 in the final year of his contract, but now the back-to-back NL Manager of the Year is locked in for the next few seasons.

