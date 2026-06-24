Rafael Devers goes on furious rant after his pinch runner fiasco

Rafael Devers did not hide his dislike for the media on Tuesday amid his latest controversy on the basepaths.

The San Francisco Giants first baseman sparked controversy on Sunday when he refused to let himself get replaced by a pinch runner in the 9th inning of a 2-1 game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. He eventually yielded to Giants manager Tony Vitello’s wishes, but Devers looked frustrated as he walked back to the dugout.

The moment reverberated on social media and painted Devers as a malcontent causing trouble within the Giants’ clubhouse. Days later, Devers blamed the media for “blowing everything out of proportion.”

“I think what it is, the media in general, you guys just blow everything out of proportion,” Devers said, via the New York Post’s Evan Webeck.

“I think it’s a reflection that I really don’t talk to you guys. I really don’t talk to the media. So because I don’t talk to the media, things like this happen. So you guys gotta write everything and try to blow everything out of proportion.”

The 3-time All-Star explained further on Tuesday, claiming it was a complete misunderstanding. Devers clarified that he had waved off Vitello because he thought the Giants skipper was taking him out due to concerns about his hamstring.

Devers had an opportunity to speak about the incident following the Giants’ 2-1 loss Sunday, but did not make himself available to the media after the game.