Rockies win their home opener on walk-off grand slam
The Colorado Rockies won their home opener for 2024 in thrilling fashion.
The Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-7 on Friday at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. on a walk-off grand slam by Ryan McMahon.
The Rockies had led 6-2 entering the 9th inning, but they allowed Tampa Bay to score five runs to take a 7-6 lead. Apparently that was just by design so Colorado could increase the drama for their fans.
The Rockies got three walks to begin the ninth and load the bases. After a Kris Bryant strikeout, McMahon came up and got a slow breaking ball over the middle. He lifted the first pitch he saw to the right field stands to end the game.
WALK-OFF SLAM pic.twitter.com/rTO9HziKOg
— MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2024
They couldn’t have scripted that any better.
Colorado is now 2-6 this season, but at least they’re 1-0 at home.