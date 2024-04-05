Rockies win their home opener on walk-off grand slam

The Colorado Rockies won their home opener for 2024 in thrilling fashion.

The Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-7 on Friday at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. on a walk-off grand slam by Ryan McMahon.

The Rockies had led 6-2 entering the 9th inning, but they allowed Tampa Bay to score five runs to take a 7-6 lead. Apparently that was just by design so Colorado could increase the drama for their fans.

The Rockies got three walks to begin the ninth and load the bases. After a Kris Bryant strikeout, McMahon came up and got a slow breaking ball over the middle. He lifted the first pitch he saw to the right field stands to end the game.

They couldn’t have scripted that any better.

Colorado is now 2-6 this season, but at least they’re 1-0 at home.