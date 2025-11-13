Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Notable update emerges about Fernando Tatis Jr’s future

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Fernando Tatis Jr. looking away.
Apr 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres may now have a new manager, but they won’t be trying for a new right fielder on top of it.

San Diego will not be trading star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. this offseason, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Wednesday. Acee cited multiple Padres team sources who reportedly stated that a Tatis trade has neither been discussed internally or with other MLB teams at this point.

This report comes after Bob Nightengale of USA Today claimed earlier in the week during GM meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. that a Tatis trade might be a possibility for the Padres this offseason.

Tatis, still only 26, is signed with the Padres through 2034 as part of a 14-year, $340 million contract that he inked with the team before the 2021 campaign. While there were some major concerns initially about Tatis’ ability to live up to that deal (particularly after a 2022 season derailed by an offseason motorcycle accident and a subsequent 80-game suspension for PEDs), Tatis has since righted the ship in a major way.

In 2025, Tatis won the Platinum Glove Award as the best defensive player in the National League and also hit 25 home runs with 71 RBIs and 32 stolen bases over 155 games played. As such, Tatis’ contract is actually looking like a bargain these days, especially in a sport where Juan Soto (who also plays right field) is on a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Padres do have some payroll concerns to worry about as the likes of Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts are also making hefty sums through the mid-2030s (and are both much older and harder to trade than Tatis is). But Tatis is a big-time fan favorite in San Diego, and the Padres, who won 90 games in 2025, are not about to part ways with him any time soon.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App