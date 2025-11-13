Notable update emerges about Fernando Tatis Jr’s future

The San Diego Padres may now have a new manager, but they won’t be trying for a new right fielder on top of it.

San Diego will not be trading star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. this offseason, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Wednesday. Acee cited multiple Padres team sources who reportedly stated that a Tatis trade has neither been discussed internally or with other MLB teams at this point.

This report comes after Bob Nightengale of USA Today claimed earlier in the week during GM meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. that a Tatis trade might be a possibility for the Padres this offseason.

According to Bob Nightengale, Fernando Tatis Jr. is on the trade block. pic.twitter.com/wLqN5DoE2C — Max Langer (@BroadcastingMax) November 10, 2025

Tatis, still only 26, is signed with the Padres through 2034 as part of a 14-year, $340 million contract that he inked with the team before the 2021 campaign. While there were some major concerns initially about Tatis’ ability to live up to that deal (particularly after a 2022 season derailed by an offseason motorcycle accident and a subsequent 80-game suspension for PEDs), Tatis has since righted the ship in a major way.

In 2025, Tatis won the Platinum Glove Award as the best defensive player in the National League and also hit 25 home runs with 71 RBIs and 32 stolen bases over 155 games played. As such, Tatis’ contract is actually looking like a bargain these days, especially in a sport where Juan Soto (who also plays right field) is on a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Padres do have some payroll concerns to worry about as the likes of Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts are also making hefty sums through the mid-2030s (and are both much older and harder to trade than Tatis is). But Tatis is a big-time fan favorite in San Diego, and the Padres, who won 90 games in 2025, are not about to part ways with him any time soon.