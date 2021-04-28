Video: Giants fan in kayak struggles to grab Brandon Belt home run ball

A Giants fan in a kayak was perfectly placed to grab a Brandon Belt “Splash Hit” on Tuesday night, but he had his problems.

Belt was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning of San Francisco’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He delivered a solo home run over the wall in right field to break the 2-2 tie. The ball bounced off the deck above the wall and into the water at McCovey Cove.

Video showed the fan paddling past the ball a few times. He was circling the ball but struggling to grab it. Take a look.

The fan in the boat was really struggling to pick up Belt's home run ball pic.twitter.com/AE8F2Wu0Gn — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 28, 2021

Let’s just hope the fan ultimately came up with the ball. It would be terrible not to have after all that great work and placement with his kayak!