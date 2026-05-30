Bobby Valentine recreates iconic disguise for Mets first pitch

Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine, 76, revived one of the most memorable moments from his tenure with the team on Friday night.

During “Bobby Valentine Disguise Night” at Citi Field, Valentine donned his signature sunglasses and fake mustache to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Mets’ matchup against the Miami Marlins .

Bobby Valentine recreated his famous disguise to throw out tonight’s first pitch pic.twitter.com/APC7i3lGw9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 29, 2026

The event celebrated Valentine’s infamous 1999 incident, when he was ejected during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays but returned to the dugout in disguise using eye black for a mustache. The Mets won that 14-inning contest, cementing the story in franchise lore.

Valentine is set to be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Fans received disguise kits, creating a sea of mustached supporters, while even Mr. Met joined the fun.

Mr. Met with the Bobby Valentine disguise 😂 pic.twitter.com/cDLcXHDyyd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 29, 2026

Valentine expressed delight in revisiting the moment, keeping the lighthearted spirit alive amid the team’s current season.

“Great memories for me,” Valentine said, via ESPN. “At the time I did the mustache, we were struggling and I wanted to let the guys know I was behind them.”

The night culminated in a thrilling 9-7 Mets victory in 10 innings, capped by MJ Melendez ’s two-run walk-off home run.