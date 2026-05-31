Orioles snap a brutal 368-game streak in the most thrilling way

The Baltimore Orioles perfectly personified the baseball adage “It ain’t over till it’s over” on Saturday.

The Orioles were circling down the drain entering the bottom of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

Trailing the visiting team by five runs, the Orioles’ offense suddenly woke up, as the Blue Jays’ bullpen struggled to close it out.

Jeff Hoffman was charged with all five earned runs of the Orioles in the inning, including Pete Alonso ’s walk-off RBI single that drove Taylor Ward home.

Here’s Alonso’s game-winning hit that also ended a particularly long Baltimore drought.

The Orioles secure the walk-off win vs. the Blue Jays as they scored 5 runs in the 9th 🔥



Baltimore entered this game with 368 straight losses when trailing by 4 or more runs entering their last scheduled batting half-inning 😳



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/H797tL4bOI — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 30, 2026

According to ESPN Insights, that win snapped the Orioles’ streak of 368 games in which they lost after trailing by at least four runs in their last scheduled batting half-inning.

Overcoming such a deficit in the ninth inning is never easy, but at some point, a streak like that will come to an end, and it did for Baltimore in the penultimate game of their ongoing series against the Blue Jays.

The unexpected turn of events down the stretch of the contest has the Orioles improving to 27-32. Baltimore will look to follow up that thrilling win with another in the series finale on Sunday.