Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , , , ,

Blue Jays player leaves game with injury after getting hit by a fan’s throw

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jesus Sanchez injury

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sanchez left Sunday’s game after he was hit by a baseball thrown by a fan from the stands.

The bizarre incident happened at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md. during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game between the Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez abruptly left the game with some sort of injury to his right arm, and the cause was not readily apparent.

Video showed Sanchez seemingly communicating with a fan in right field between pitches. A baseball was then thrown his way while his glove was down and struck him on the arm.

Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun reported that the ball was thrown by a roughly 13-year-old fan who apparently misinterpreted Sanchez’s raised glove as an invitation to play catch. The fan was ejected from the park.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Sanchez’s injury beyond the obvious fact that something happened to his right arm.

Sanchez has been productive this season and came into Sunday hitting .285 with six home runs. The Blue Jays cannot really afford to lose him for any length of time, especially to a fluke injury.

This is not the first time we have seen a fan inadvertently injure a player, though never quite like this.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App