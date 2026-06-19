1 notable team is still pursuing Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard still apparently has a lifeline from elsewhere in the Pacific Division.

The Golden State Warriors are still pursuing a trade for the LA Clippers star Leonard, according to a report on Thursday by Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports. O’Connor reported during his self-titled show that the Warriors’ interest in Leonard has not declined at all and that they continue to go after the former Finals MVP.

Leonard just completed his sixth career season with the Clippers. He will be entering the final year of his contract in 2026-27 (at $50.3 million), leading to questions about Leonard’s long-term future in LA.

Last season, Leonard posted his best individual season yet, averaging 27.9 points per game (a career high) to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. But he turns 35 later this year with an extensive history of injuries, which combined with the fact that he is on an expiring contract means that Leonard may be had for a reasonable price.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are desperate for another star to pair with Steph Curry (whose own contract expires in 2027 as well). With Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) already slated to miss a good chunk of next season, Golden State needs to get busy this summer in order to maximize their chances of contention in a rapidly-shrinking window.

The Warriors have also recently sniffed around LeBron James and are even reportedly ready to make a specific offer to him. But Leonard continues to lurk as a viable Plan B if Golden State really wants to go all-in on the 2026-27 NBA season.