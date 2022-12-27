Guy who proposed to Sixers dancer in viral video responds to critics

The guy who proposed to a Philadelphia 76ers dancer in a video that went viral has responded to his critics.

On Friday, a guy named Chris Girard dressed up in a Sixers mascot costume and got help from the team to propose to his fiancee, who is a Sixers dancer.

His fiancee was completely surprised as he got down on one knee to propose. The video was great:

Sixers' dancer gets a surprise proposal during game 💙 pic.twitter.com/06lF4KzdCq — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2022

Of course, this being the internet and all, people couldn’t just be happy for the couple on their big moment. Instead, tons of Twitter critics had to point out how much Girard had outkicked his coverage with his fiancee.

Girard saw the comments and issued a great response.

“DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE,” he wrote.

DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE😎 https://t.co/gphPACIy0r — Chris Girard (@chris_girard13) December 24, 2022

That is tremendous. The guy is probably used to hearing it by now about how attractive his dancer girlfriend is, and how much she’s out of his league. But it obviously doesn’t bother him, and she’s obviously very happy with him, and that’s what matters.

Congratulations to the two.