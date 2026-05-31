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Everyone said the same thing about Daryl Morey after the Western Conference Finals

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Daryl Morey smiling
Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Morey had no direct involvement in the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, but he still managed to be one of the biggest losers to come out of the series.

The former Philadelphia 76ers president loomed large over the series because of how crucial some of the players he let go proved to be. Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, who hit six threes in Game 7, started his career with the 76ers, but was waived in 2023 so the team could sign Mac McClung.

Morey also traded Jared McCain to the Thunder for draft picks earlier this year in a trade that was questioned even at the time. He wound up as a key reserve for Oklahoma City throughout the playoffs, including a 24-point eruption in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

That made Morey a target of derision for the fact that his Sixers let go of two players for almost nothing that clearly could have helped the team. Many people argued that he should never get the chance to run an NBA team again.

The entire series wound up being something of a humiliation ritual for Morey, who was let go by the Sixers earlier this month. The organization had lost trust in him by the time they dismissed him, and the rest of the playoffs made it pretty clear why they did.

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