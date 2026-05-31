Everyone said the same thing about Daryl Morey after the Western Conference Finals

Daryl Morey had no direct involvement in the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder , but he still managed to be one of the biggest losers to come out of the series.

The former Philadelphia 76ers president loomed large over the series because of how crucial some of the players he let go proved to be. Spurs forward Julian Champagnie , who hit six threes in Game 7, started his career with the 76ers, but was waived in 2023 so the team could sign Mac McClung .

Morey also traded Jared McCain to the Thunder for draft picks earlier this year in a trade that was questioned even at the time. He wound up as a key reserve for Oklahoma City throughout the playoffs, including a 24-point eruption in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

That made Morey a target of derision for the fact that his Sixers let go of two players for almost nothing that clearly could have helped the team. Many people argued that he should never get the chance to run an NBA team again.

Daryl Morey traded or cut multiple players who have swung games in the Western Conference Finals https://t.co/YIdN9orJKa — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) May 31, 2026

Morey cut Champagnie so Mac McClung could win a dunk contest wearing a 76ers jersey lolz — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) May 31, 2026

Champagnie just dropped 20 points on 6/10 shooting from 3 in a pivotal game 7. Great work @dmorey https://t.co/pS5yOyDin4 — Patrick (@PhillyPMC) May 31, 2026

I still can’t get over the fact that the 76ers basically have no bench and just decided to hand Jared McCain over to the Thunder of all teams. — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) May 8, 2026

Daryl Morey should never be allowed near another NBA organization — Tuff ☀️ (@TuffSuns) May 31, 2026

The entire series wound up being something of a humiliation ritual for Morey, who was let go by the Sixers earlier this month. The organization had lost trust in him by the time they dismissed him, and the rest of the playoffs made it pretty clear why they did.