Chet Holmgren makes an admission about facing the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs seem to have the Oklahoma City Thunder ’s number, and at least one member of the team is reacting accordingly.

Thunder center Chet Holmgren was asked Sunday if he intended to change any part of his offseason work with the Spurs in mind going forward. The center essentially admitted that he might have to in light of how this season ended.

“I definitely think it’s different in terms of I don’t think there’s another team that has their play style and their personnel. So they’re unique in that way,” Holmgren said, via Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman. “You can’t just kind of play like a base normal, you know, this is what we do on an average Tuesday night type of thing. The way you have to attack it is look at the film, look at where you can improve and then work on the things that you need to work on to be ready for any night, no matter who you play.”

Holmgren in particular has drawn criticism for his no-show against the Spurs, as he was held to just four points and four rebounds on 1/2 shooting in Game 7. Victor Wembanyama essentially was dictating how things went against him. By the time the Thunder lost Game 7, it certainly seemed as if the opposition had gotten in his head.

The Thunder lost three of four to San Antonio in the regular season and then fell in seven games in the playoffs. The Spurs have arrived, and going forward, the Thunder will have to find a way to knock them off. If Holmgren wants to find that success, he will have to adapt.