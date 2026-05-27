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Victor Wembanyama disciplined by NBA

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Victor Wembanyama looks ahead
Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has been disciplined by the NBA for breaching one of its rules after his team’s Game 5 loss.

Wembanyama did not meet with the media after San Antonio’s 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. This was a violation of the league’s media access rules, and Wembanyama received a warning from the league office.

The Spurs center will not, however, face any fines.

Wembanyama was under obligation to speak to the media after the game. Reports indicated that he went directly to the team bus after the game and ignored media members who were speaking to his teammates.

One can certainly understand why Wembanyama was not in a talkative mood after Game 5. His team lost by double digits, and he was held to 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Needless to say, that was not the performance he was looking for in a crucial swing game.

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