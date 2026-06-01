Fans all said the same thing about the 2026 NBA Finals court design

The NBA is finally getting out of their own way this year.

On Sunday, the NBA formally unveiled their court designs for the 2026 NBA Finals. The series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will tip off on Wednesday with Game 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Take a look at the NBA’s official court designs for both home arenas in this year’s Finals.

The biggest stage in basketball pic.twitter.com/VMaAEHR3LW — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2026

Fans almost universally praised the designs. Everyone on social media noted that they were thrilled to see the Larry O’Brien Trophy featured prominently again at center court.

Both clean, simple courts headlined by the return of the Larry O’Brien trophy at center court — at last.



Finals Script is excellent. Just perfect. https://t.co/xwCMxMOnpr — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2026

The NBA Finals now look complete with the Larry O’Brien Trophy at center court.



This was long overdue and returns to its rightful place. https://t.co/2pqsEjT3NN — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) June 1, 2026

Glab to finally see the Larry O’Brien Trophy back on center court. https://t.co/M2Ji0QRhVT — SportsBruiserz (@SportsBruiserz) June 1, 2026

This looks good on my computer screen. It's going to look even better on TV.



So happy the NBA is adding the Larry O'Brien trophy back on the court for the NBA Finals. That was peak as the kids say. This series can't start fast enough. https://t.co/58mNF9aCtA — Owen VA & PBP 🎙 (@OwenOVAPBP) June 1, 2026

This marks the first year that the Larry O’Brien Trophy has been featured at midcourt during the NBA Finals since 2009. Fans had long been clamoring for its return, especially during last year’s NBA Finals, which was extremely unpopular with its presentation in other regards as well.

In the middle of the 2025 NBA Finals, the league did a halfhearted attempt to add CGI logos of the Larry O’Brien Trophy onto the court (which actually made matters far worse). Now the NBA finally appears to have listened to their fans with the formal reinstitution of the trophy for the 2026 Finals.