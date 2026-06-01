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Fans all said the same thing about the 2026 NBA Finals court design

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Adam Silver speaking
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is finally getting out of their own way this year.

On Sunday, the NBA formally unveiled their court designs for the 2026 NBA Finals. The series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will tip off on Wednesday with Game 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Take a look at the NBA’s official court designs for both home arenas in this year’s Finals.

Fans almost universally praised the designs. Everyone on social media noted that they were thrilled to see the Larry O’Brien Trophy featured prominently again at center court.

This marks the first year that the Larry O’Brien Trophy has been featured at midcourt during the NBA Finals since 2009. Fans had long been clamoring for its return, especially during last year’s NBA Finals, which was extremely unpopular with its presentation in other regards as well.

In the middle of the 2025 NBA Finals, the league did a halfhearted attempt to add CGI logos of the Larry O’Brien Trophy onto the court (which actually made matters far worse). Now the NBA finally appears to have listened to their fans with the formal reinstitution of the trophy for the 2026 Finals.

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